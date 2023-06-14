Buick is ready to take the wheel… some of the time.

The brand has unveiled its updated 2024 Envision, which will be the first Buick available with GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving feature.

The compact SUV has been redesigned with the Buick family's new styling language, which was inspired by last year's Wildcat concept.

The signature look features slim headlights and a large trapezoidal grille.

THE 2024 BUICK ENVISTA IS THE BRAND'S NEW ‘CHEAP’ SUV

Buick hasn't released an image that shows the entire interior, but a new digital instrument cluster can be seen.

It also shows off the Super Cruise feature, which uses a light bar on the top of the steering wheel to let the driver know when it is active.

Super Cruise uses cameras, sensors and a database of 3D maps covering more than 400,000 miles of North American roads where it can take over the steering as the driver takes their hands and feet off of the controls. The light bar on the wheel is green when it is working, then switches to red when it is approaching a zone that hasn't been certified for the system to work in or if detects an issue with the road ahead and needs the driver to take back control.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

It's capable of staying within a lane and can be set to pass slower cars when the traffic allows, as long as the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

A facial monitoring camera ensures that they are doing that.

Pricing and full specifications for the 2024 Envision will be released closer to when imports from China begin later this year, but the 2023 model starts at $34,745.