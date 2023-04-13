This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A suspect in Dallas shot and killed a 28-year-old woman Wednesday before turning the gun on themselves, police said.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to respond to the shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers found the victim, Angelica Hinojosa, and the suspect with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, and Hinojosa and the suspect died from their injuries.

Dallas police said Hinojosa and the suspect had known each other. The suspect’s name is not being released pending notifications, Dallas police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi-sapon-amoah@dallaspolive.gov.

Wednesday’s tragedy was the latest in a string of unrelated murder-suicides in recent weeks, including at least two in Texas. In Murphy, Texas on Monday, three people were killed in an apparent double murder-suicide at a residential home, FOX 4 reported.

On Tuesday, a North Carolina mom and her three children were found dead inside their home in what police believe was a murder-suicide. The mom, 40-year-old Ethal Syretha Steele, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her three children – ages 9, 12, and 14 – were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home.

And last week, a mom in Houston shot and killed her 15-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.