A Texas woman who allegedly fired gunshots in a rehabilitation facility Friday morning was looking for an old flame, police say.

Lancaster resident Sarah M. Carter, 55, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:20 a.m. at Royse City Medical Lodge, a nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge reported that Carter was looking for her ex, who is a patient at the facility. Aldridge said that she was yelling her ex's name and screaming profanities during the incident.

FBI ARRESTS TEXAS PASTOR ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Carter allegedly confronted four employees and stormed towards the part of the building where he used to stay, according to FOX 4 Dallas. Because her ex was recently moved to a new room, she did not find him.

"While searching for the suspect, a patient directed officers to a room at the end of the hall where the suspect was at," Royse City Police Department said in a statement. "Officers attempted to open the door, but it was blocked with furniture."

After eventually forcing the door open, officers found Carter barricaded in a room with two patients. Police also found a SKS semi-automatic rifle in the room.

No one was injured in the shooting, though officers believe that Carter held the barrel of the gun against one of the medical center's employees. Police also found bullet holes in the building's walls and ceiling.

TEXAS MAN GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE FOR SECRETLY RECORDING 23 WOMEN, INCLUDING TEENAGER

"At the conclusion to the incident, it was discovered there were no injuries to anyone at the facility," police said, with the police chief adding that he was proud of his department's quick response.

"The rooms are full in that facility. It could have been extremely bad. We had the report of one down," Aldridge explained. "We’re lucky that when we got there, that wasn’t the case."

Carter was arrested without incident and promptly transported to Rockwall County Jail. Carter was also arrested for criminal trespassing at the facility in March, according to authorities.

Royse City Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.