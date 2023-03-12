A Texas woman visiting New York City was put in a headlock while she and another woman were robbed at knife point in midtown Manhattan early on Sunday, police said.

The women, who have not been identified, were strolling West 45th Street and 11th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when two men accosted them and demanded their belongings, according to the New York Post.

NYC BODEGA MURDER SUSPECT LINKED TO 3 OTHER ROBBERIES, POLICE SAY

Police said that during the robbery, one of the assailants brandished a knife and stole a purse and cellphone from one of the victims.

The second victim, who police noted was a tourist, was placed in a headlock but did not have any of her things taken.

ONE DEAD, 3 INJURED IN BROOKLYN SHOOTING, NYPD STILL SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

Police only had a description of one of the suspects, who was described as a Hispanic male sporting a black hat, black jacket with a white shirt and black pants.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ADAMS TELLS SHOPPERS TO UNMASK AFTER CONVENIENCE STORE CLERK'S MURDER

Neither of the women were hurt, though the purse was emptied, according to police.

The NYPD did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by time of publication.

Robberies, burglaries, felony assault, grand larceny and other crimes have continued in the city, marking an increase of such crimes by 22% compared to 2021.