The North Carolina man accused of trafficking a Texas girl across the country and locking her in a shed may have met her through online video games, early missing person flyers show.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho is charged with a slew of child sex crimes, including statutory rape and human trafficking, for allegedly taking the girl from her home in Dallas 1,000 miles away, to Lexington, North Carolina, where deputies found her locked in an outbuilding that he was living in, according to court documents.

A missing person flyer circulating on March 4 said the girl had last been seen the evening of March 1, leaving her family's apartment wearing a hat with an image from the TV-MA-rated Japanese anime series "Demon Slayer."

"She was engaged in gaming, and the family reported a suspicious message in the gaming account," the post reads.

Surveillance video near the girl's Dallas home led police to a suspect vehicle, registered in Camacho's name and at an address in Lexington, North Carolina, according to authorities. Although the victim's name is redacted, court records show she was taken from the same area where the missing girl was last seen.

Davidson County deputies pulled Camacho over and learned that she was locked up in the shed.

The property owner, Trop Sim, told Fox News Digital Wednesday that Camacho was a friend of her son's who she let rent the shed because there was no space inside her house.

He worked at a window and door manufacturer until his recent firing and only came inside to shower and eat, she said, claiming that she never went into the shed and had no idea what police were looking for until after they completed a search on her property.

"They knocked on the door, they took me outside, and told me that I couldn’t go back inside," she said. "They said they were gonna search the house. They were looking for somebody."

Sim said her son lives in Texas and was not previously aware of the girl's trafficking either.

Camacho is currently being held at the Davidson County Jail on $1.25 million bond.

When asked if Camacho was expected to face additional charges in Texas, Dallas police deferred to the FBI.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.

North Carolina authorities previously said that the suspect and victim had communicated through an online chat prior to her abduction.

"The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement," the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Video cameras in the area of the child’s home captured a suspect vehicle which was registered to an address in Davidson County."

The sheriff's emergency response team found the girl and authorities later said she "did not appear to have any physical injuries" when they recovered her.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then returned to her family in Texas.

Camacho faces charges of child abduction, felonious restraint, trafficking, statutory rape of a child under 15, sex with a child under 15 and indecent liberties, all felonies.

Additional charges were pending.

