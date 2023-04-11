A female Masters fan who went viral for her excitement as she stood behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka as they battled for the green jacket in the final round on Sunday has been identified.

Aaliyah Kikumoto outed herself as the fan who stood in the gallery just inches behind Koepka and Rahm. She went viral on TikTok during the round as the page Double Bogeys Only posted about her.

"Somehow, I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds," the caption on the video read.

Fans quickly identified the woman as Kikumoto. She also wrote in the comments section, "That’s me."

The video garnered more than 3 million views as of Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, Kikumoto was at Augusta National with her father. Her mother was also excited about seeing her husband and daughter at the course for the epic final round.

"YAY!!! Repping Texas Tech!!! Go TTU Poms!!!! So proud of my hubby @CharlesKikumoto and TTU Poms daughter Aaliyah!!!!" AJ Kikumoto wrote on Twitter.

Aaliyah Kikumoto is a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. The dance team consists of trained dancers whose styles consist of "pm, jazz, hip hop and contemporary lyrical," according to the squad’s website. Alumni of the team have gone on to dance for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Houston Texan, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kikumoto has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 13,000 on TikTok. She already has an NIL deal with Celsius.

She posted about her notoriety on Monday.

"Thank you Ho. 16," she wrote, adding "#themastersgirl."