A substitute teacher in Texas was fired after she allegedly set up a classroom fight that included students.

The incident, which happened at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, included the substitute teacher making rules and space for the 12 and 13-year-olds to fight while telling other students to guard the door, according to FOX 4.

Beatriz Martinez, the mother of a student who recorded the incident, said that she couldn't believe what she was watching, according to NBC 5.

"I was devastated. I was like, I couldn’t watch the full video," Martinez said. "I had to stop it multiple times because I didn’t think it was real. I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real."

"There’s no explanation, she just wanted those kids to fight," Martinez said of the substitute teacher.

Mesquite ISD said that the substitute teacher allowed students to fight in the classroom on Wednesday, according to the report.

Martinez's daughter told the news outlet that the teacher pushed aside desks to make room for the fight, and some kids were bleeding afterwards.

At least four students were seen fighting in the video, according to the outlet. The teacher called out "30 seconds" before one of the fights began, and a timer was heard going off at various times while the fights were taking place.

"Who in their right mind? Because I trust my child to go to school, but I also trust the staff to keep my kids safe. And then this lady, she just is actually making them fight," Martinez said.

In the video, the teacher can be heard saying she "does not want this on record," threatening to take away cell phones if any student had it out.

The school district told the outlet that the substitute teacher was fired and was only with the school for about a month.

"The teacher involved was a substitute teacher employed by Mesquite ISD since March 6. As of yesterday, she is no longer employed by the district and is not eligible for rehire in any capacity. Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. Her actions are appalling and intolerable," a spokesperson for the district said.

"Yesterday afternoon, campus administrators personally contacted all parents of the students in the class by phone to inform them of the situation and the school’s swift response. As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel. MISD referred this matter to Mesquite Police to pursue possible criminal charges resulting from this former substitute’s reckless and irresponsible actions," the spokesperson added.

The mother of the student who wants to remain anonymous said that her daughter was encouraged to fight three other girls. After the video was released to the news organization, the mother says that her daughter is getting threats from other students.