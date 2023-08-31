Two people were killed and at least three others were injured after a shooting at a Texas shopping center.
The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the Arboretum Shopping Center shortly after 5 p.m. after shots were fired.
"APD resources are working to stabilize the scene," an APD social media post said.
Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities.
The Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another adult was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.
Two other adults were being evaluated for minor injuries. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.
There was no threat to the public, police said.