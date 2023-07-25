A gunman is in custody after shots were fired inside a medical building in Texas, leaving a physician and a patient injured on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Cedar Hill Police Department said officers were dispatched about 12:15 p.m. for calls of an "active shooter" in the Methodist Family Health Center. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound on the ground in front of the clinic.

Authorities said they observed a Black male with a long gun fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler vehicle.

Moments later, the suspect's vehicle was involved in a crash.

TENNESSEE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT ARMED MAN DURING WELFARE CHECK FOLLOWING THREATS OF SELF-HARM

In a press conference, Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said there were multiple officers on the scene who observed the crash. They observed the suspect with the long gun, and five officers "discharged their firearms at the suspect," police said.

Chief Reyes said that once shot, the suspect was removed from the vehicle and officers began life-saving measures until medics arrives. The suspect was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was in stable but critical condition.

MACHETE ATTACK OUTSIDE SAM'S CLUB IN GEORGIA LEAVES 1 INJURED, POLICE SAY

The physical who was injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and said to be in stable condition.

A driver involved in the crash that followed the shooting was also taken to an area hospital with minor injures, police said.

Chief Reyes said that a criminal investigation will be conducted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office.

Police also said that footage from multiple car and body-worn cameras will be used in the investigation. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.