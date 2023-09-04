Texas sent a 12th bus filled with migrants to Los Angeles, California, which arrived on Monday morning, nearly a week after city leaders voted to pursue legal action against the Lone Star State.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s office said the bus arrived at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday at Union Station.

FOX 11 in LA reported that the bus was carrying 42 migrants, which included 23 men, 20 women and 21 children, all from Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Russia and Venezuela.

The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year," Zach Seidle, the city’s deputy mayor of communications and spokesperson for the mayor said. "As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan."

The bus arrived nearly a week after the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to pursue a lawsuit and criminal probe against Texas over its migrant busing program.

Council members requested the city attorney’s office investigate whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has committed crimes through the program, and whether the lawsuit is justified.

Abbott’s program had delivered a total of 435 migrants to LA since buses started arriving on June 14. In total, the program has sent over 30,000 migrants to Democrat-led cities across the U.S., including New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In a statement to Fox News Digital last Thursday, Abbott’s office highlighted LA’s status as a sanctuary city as a reason to send the migrants there, adding that migrants on the buses sign a multi-language consent waiver stating where their destination is.

"The LA City Council members are complete hypocrites," Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said in the statement. "In June, they unanimously voted to become a sanctuary city, welcoming migrants to the city. Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities like Los Angeles last year to provide relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities."

"Instead of complaining about dealing with a fraction of the border crisis our small border towns deal with every day, the City Council should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something the President continues failing to do," he added.

LA City Council members approved a motion on June 9 to formally establish the city as a sanctuary city.

Abbott has continued to orchestrate the trips because Texas’s border region is "overwhelmed" with immigrants who cross the Mexican border illegally.

Anders Hagstrom of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.