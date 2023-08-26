Texas has sent a 10th bus with migrants to Los Angeles on Saturday, days after its mayor harshly criticized the southern state for sending migrants.

According to FOX Los Angeles, the bus had a total of 39 migrants, which included 12 families and 21 children.

The 10th bus was sent five days after the previous bus, according to the outlet.

Los Angeles Governor Karen Bass criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott when the ninth bus was sent when Tropical Storm Hillary was impacting the city, saying "LA has not extended an invitation asking for people to come. This is a political act."

The Los Angeles City Council voted in June to make the city a sanctuary city for immigrants.

On Tuesday, Bass again condemned Abbott for sending the buses.

"This evening, Los Angeles received another bus from Texas. That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm," Bass tweeted on X. "Evil."

Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, previously told Fox News Digital the migrants all signed a voluntary consent waiver before boarding.

"Bus drivers receive updated weather conditions along their routes and for their destination ahead of and while en route to the sanctuary cities," Mahaleris said. "Yesterday's bus rerouted out of an abundance of caution and took a cautious path to Los Angeles to keep all on board safe. Migrants willingly chose to go to Los Angeles, having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination. And they were processed and released by the federal government, who are dumping them at historic levels in Texas border towns because of the Biden-made crisis."

"Each bus is stocked with food and water and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers," Mahaleris continued. "Migrants are allowed to purchase any needed provisions or disembark at any of these stops. Instead of complaining about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, Mayor Bass needs to call on President Biden to step up and do his job to secure the border—something he continues failing to do."

To date, Texas has bused over 30,000 migrants to Democratic-led cities across the United States.