A Texas man shot and killed two intruders after they broke into his apartment early Saturday and fired shots at him, police said.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in Garland, Texas, just after 2:30 a.m. regarding a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed two male suspects suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One suspect was inside the apartment residence, and the other was outside near the same residence, police said.

Paramedics responded, and both suspects passed away at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the deceased intruders.

The apartment resident told the officers that the two subjects had forced their way into his apartment and started shooting at him. The resident said he returned fire to defend himself.

Police told FOX 4 no charges had been filed against the resident and that he voluntarily interviewed with detectives.

Detectives are still unsure why the individuals targeted this specific residence.

"Not really sure why that happened, or why they were there, or if there is any association with one another," Garland police officer Matt Pesta told the outlet. "We also don’t know how the two deceased know each other at this point."

An investigation into the matter remains active and ongoing.