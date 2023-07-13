Highly touted freshman Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had an unexpected competition with incumbent starting quarterback Quinn Ewers this offseason.

Ewers is expected to retain his starting position when the college football season kicks off this fall, but Manning appears to want to get the better of his fellow quarterback in the weight room.

The body makeover competition seemed to reach its peak when a photo shoot recently went viral.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Ewers explained that the viral pictures were simply a result of a few teammates having some fun.

"We kind of got addicted to doing abs, hitting biceps and triceps and all that stuff," Ewers explained during an interview with ESPN. "It was just fun. And then, the more we did it, we saw more position groups stay in the locker room after, which it’s cool to see that."

TEXAS TOPS BIG 12 PRESEASON MEDIA POLL AS LONGHORNS LOOK FOR FIRST CONFERENCE TITLE SINCE 2009

The photo showed five shirtless members of the Texas football team, including Manning, flexing inside a gym.

In early March, following the Longhorns' first spring practice, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the quarterback competition between Ewers and Manning.

"I'm not worried about who's going to be on the cover of what magazine next week," Sarkisian said, according to ESPN.

"I'm more focused on is, is each guy focusing on what they need to do to develop to be the best player that they can be. Quinn has an entire year of a head start, but I don't want to hold Arch back. I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it can look like."

Ewers transferred from Ohio State and handled the starting quarterback duties for 10 games in 2022. He finished the season with 2,177 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 19-year-old Manning completed 5 of his 13 passes for 30 yards during the Longhorns' spring football game in April.

The more experienced Ewers threw for 195 yards and a touchdown during the game.

Quarterback Maalik Murphy also saw action during the spring game, and he threw a highlight reel-worthy 79-yard touchdown pass.

Texas opens the season Sept. 2 against Rice.