A passenger riding in the front seat of an SUV on a Texas highway died when an 18-wheel truck blew a tire that flew off and struck the windshield of the moving KIA.

A photo from the bizarre incident from the Harris County Precinct 5 shows the SUV's windshield demolished from the tractor-trailer's massive tire.

The crash occurred in the west- and eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Blalock, Texas, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 18-wheeler was traveling east when the tire popped off and began bouncing down the freeway, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

OREGON MAN DITCHES $200,000 ON HIGHWAY TO ‘BLESS OTHERS’; FAMILY MEMBERS SAY HE EMPTIED SHARED BANK ACCOUNT

The rogue tire catapulted into the westbound lane and slammed into the windshield of the KIA, killing the passenger upon impact, police said.

INMATE WASTED AWAY IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

The impact forced the driver of the car to swerve across six lanes of busy traffic before slamming into the outside barrier wall.

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified the two victims or shared what happened to the driver of the 18-wheel tractor trailer.

According to Autoily, tire blowouts occur when the tread separates from the tire which causes the tire to blow or deflate suddenly due to punctures to the tire, improper inflation, or poor maintenance.