A fire at a Texas oil refinery continues to burn Friday afternoon in Deer Park.

The fire reported erupted just before 3 p.m. at the small crude distillation unit of a Shell Deer Park plant, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted he received "preliminary reports of some sort of explosion at an industrial plant" near Beltway 8 and Texas State Highway 225.

"The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident," a Shell Deer Park environmental duty representative said in statement to FOX 26.

At least six people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but officials say all personnel at the plant had been accounted for by 4 p.m.

Aerial pictures show flames shooting from the facility's smokestacks and huge billows of black smoke.

Deer Park International School District and Office of Emergency Management officials said there was no shelter-in-place order due to wind blowing in the opposite direction of Deer Park.

The National Weather Service reported that the fire was visible on its radar.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.