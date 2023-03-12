Texas officials are asking people in the Houston area to be on the lookout for a missing radiographic camera.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says the camera, which contains radioactive material, went missing on Thursday.

The camera was owned by Statewide Maintenance Company, which is offering a reward for its return.

The model is typically used in construction and weighs 53 pounds.

Officials say that the risk of radioactive exposure is very low.

"This type of radioactive source is called a 'sealed source' because the radioactive material is sealed inside a capsule, which is in turn sealed inside the camera with protective shielding and other safety features," the DSHS said in a statement.

"The outside of the camera has radiation markings," the statement added. "Levels of radiation outside the camera, itself, are not dangerous."

Authorities ask anyone who finds the camera to call 512-458-7460. The camera should not be opened for safety reasons.