The mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors including an 8-year-old child in Cleveland, Texas, was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources tell Fox News.

Multiple sources told Fox News that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the Cleveland area by the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, is accused of killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, before midnight April 28, after one of his neighbors allegedly asked him to stop firing a rifle in his yard in order for a baby to sleep.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, after the conversation, Oropesa allegedly entered the neighboring home and killed five of the 10 people inside.

Oropesa, a national of Mexico, is an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported at least four times, a source from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News.

The deceased victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, age 9, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

The FBI said on Sunday evening that over 250 law enforcement officers from different agencies were searching for Oropesa.

Oropesa was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in January 2021 and was sentenced to time in jail, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

