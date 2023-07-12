A Denton County, Texas, man arrested in 2019 for killing his unwed pregnant sister because she was an "embarrassment" to the family, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Eduardo Arevalo, 23, pleaded guilty to felony murder for the death of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Prior to reaching a plea deal, Eduardo Arevalo faced life without parole for a charge of capital murder.

Arevalo was 19 when his sister was reported missing in December 2019 by her boyfriend in The Colony, Texas.

Family members found a note from the woman, who was eight months pregnant, saying she wanted to kill herself.

The Colony police announced on Dec. 23, 2019, that Arevalo faced a capital murder charge after his sister’s body was discovered the day before in an alley.

Arevalo reportedly told detectives he killed his sister because she was "an embarrassment to their family," stating, "it would be better off that she wasn’t here," the news station reported at the time.

Police also said Arevalo confessed to strangling his sister on Dec. 16, 2019, and to writing the suicide note.

He told detectives he put the body in the trunk of his vehicle and ditched it in a remote area outside of town after driving for an hour.

Police said at the time that as the week went on that his sister was missing, Eduardo wanted his family to know where she was. The suspect said he went and picked up the body and brought it back, dumping it in the alleyway where she was found.

Arevalo became a suspect once detectives reviewed surveillance footage of the alley.