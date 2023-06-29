This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Texas man suspected of killing his former girlfriend took his own life Thursday following a days-long search for him, police said.

Pasadena police officers had been searching for Juan Carlos Mata, 20, after 19-year-old Leslie Reyes was killed in an apartment complex parking lot Monday night, the department said.

Officers were sent to the complex again on Thursday around 5:40 a.m. amid reports of a suspicious male at a makeshift memorial set up to honor Reyes, Fox Houston reported.

An officer approached the male, who went behind a vehicle, grabbed a shotgun and shot himself. Authorities identified him as Mata.

Investigators believe Mata was waiting for Reyes in the parking lot as she returned home when he allegedly shot her. She died at the scene.

Initially, Mata was described as a person of interest before being named as a suspect.