A Texas man, who is a suspect in the 2016 hit-and-run death of a teenager, was arrested in Mexico along with his mother, after the duo spent the past several years on the run, authorities said this week.

Thomas Bernal, 25, and his mother, Debra Bernal, 51, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Hidalgo County after they were detained by Mexican authorities.

Thomas Bernal faces charges of second-degree felony manslaughter and second-degree felony failure to stop and render aid after a crash involving the death of 19-year-old Devon Sanders on July 27, 2016.

Debra Bernal faces a third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence charge for allegedly transporting the black Cadillac involved in the crash into Mexico.

Both are expected to be extradited to Travis County, Texas.

Sanders was killed when he was dragged by a vehicle and ran into a parked vehicle, the Manor Police Department said.

The alleged driver of the Cadillac was Thomas Bernal, who fled the crash scene, police said.

Sanders had recently graduated from high school and was slated to attend the University of Houston, Victoria campus, FOX Austin reported.