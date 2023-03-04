A Texas man has been handed a sentence of more than 20 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after the woman broke up with him due to his infidelity.

Austin Hoff, 29, was sentenced to 23 years in prison this week for shooting and killing 23-year-old Steven Senter in the Houston area in 2016, a press release from the Harris County DA’s Office said.

Hoff convinced his girlfriend to move with him from Spring, Texas to Austin, Texas where he worked as an auto mechanic before he ultimately cheated on her and she moved back to Spring.

After that, Hoff began stalking and harassing the woman.

On Sept. 5, 2016, Hoff was waiting outside the home of his ex-girlfriend when she came home accompanied by Senter, her new boyfriend.

Hoff attempted to push his way inside the home while Senter tried to stop him. After a struggle ensued, Hoff shot Senter in the chest and killed him.

Hoff took off his shirt and fled back to Austin, Texas before eventually returning after being convinced by his father. When he returned, police found the shirt and the gun in his car and both were covered in Senter’s blood.

The press release stated that the 23-year sentence was made "apparently as tribute to the age Senter was when he was killed."

"Cases like this are why we take stalking and intimate-partner violence so seriously," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This man decided to lie in wait for three hours for his ex-girlfriend to arrive at her own house. When she arrived with her new boyfriend, he attempted to force himself into the home, ultimately shooting and killing the new boyfriend."