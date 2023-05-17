A Texas man who allegedly told police that his neighbors were "often playing loud music and interfering with his life" has been arrested for murder based on the accusation that he shot his neighbor during a fight early Sunday, authorities said.

Lonnie Holcombe, 54, allegedly shot 49-year-old Carlos Gonzalez around 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hoke Smith Drive in Dallas, the Dallas Police Department said.

Gonzalez was in a pickup truck with a group that pulled up to a home hosting a family party just after 1 a.m., according to a police affidavit obtained by FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Holcombe was at his home next door when he heard loud music apparently coming from the pickup truck and allegedly fired multiple shots from a BB gun toward the truck, according to the affidavit.

The shots damaged the truck and struck Gonzalez, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing the document.

When Gonzalez and a group confronted Holcombe, police said a fight broke out with multiple people attacking Holcombe. At some point, Gonzalez was on top of Holcombe, who then pulled out a handgun and shot Gonzalez in the chest, authorities said.

Gonzalez was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. He is survived by his wife, three children and several grandchildren, FOX4 reported.

Holcombe allegedly told police during an interview that he had issues with the family for the past year, according to the reports, complaining that they interfered with his life by often playing loud music.

Gonzalez’s family, however, told the station that they have lived in fear for the past year, accusing Holcombe of harassment and making threats.

"He actually told them, ‘You Mexicans shouldn’t be here. You Mexicans shouldn’t be here. You need to go back to place,’" Yulma Favela told the local outlet.

According to online records, Holcombe is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $250,000 bond.