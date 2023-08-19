A Texas man allegedly confessed to killing his wife over "jealousy problems," according to a sheriff's office.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Jocelyn Morales was found dead on Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. while deputies were conducting a welfare check.

During their initial investigation, deputies say "several anomalies" were found, and foul play was suspected.

Abel Giovani Nava, Morales' common-law husband, was arrested less than 15 hours after the murder and allegedly gave a full confession to deputies.

"Once at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Abel Giovani Nava provided a full confession of how he perpetrated this crime against his own spouse over jealousy problems," the sheriff's office wrote.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a Facebook post that Nava fled the scene and was believed to have "sought refuge in Old Mexico," which triggered a search near bridges and ports-of-entry to the United States.

He was then found parked in an empty lot at Lincoln Park in Brownsville, Texas, and arrested by deputies, according to Saenz.

A GoFundMe by the sister of Morales states that her family is "completely heartbroken."

"A beautiful soul who lived for her son who she loved deeply and didn't deserve to be robbed of her life," Natalie Ramirez wrote.

Nava is being held in jail under murder charges while he awaits an arraignment.