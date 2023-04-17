A Texas man allegedly killed his girlfriend for refusing to have a baby with him, according to an arrest report obtained by local news.

Adam Byrd, 23, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez, several times on April 6, FOX 29 reported, citing a San Antonio Police Department incident report.

The night before her murder, Alvarez had been using a witness's phone to speak with Byrd when Byrd asked the witness to drop her off at his home between 10:30 and 11 p.m., which is the last time the victim was seen alive, according to the outlet.

The witness later identified Byrd in a photo and said she and Alvarez had been in a relationship, the arrest report states, according to FOX 29.

Byrd has a lengthy arrest history, mostly for drug possession, though he was most recently charged with two counts of aggregated robbery on April 1.

He was questioned by authorities in the robbery incident on April 12, at which point he admitted to investigators that he used the same gun in the alleged robbery to kill Alvarez, FOX 29 reported.

He had apparently asked her to have a baby with him, and she refused.

Alvarez has a 3-year-old son and graduated from high school in 2018. She worked in the food industry and planned to attend college in the fall, according to her obituary.

Byrd is currently being held on $400,000 bond.