...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Central and North Central Maine,
including the following counties, in East Central Maine,
Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis.
* WHEN...Until 815 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Old Town, Dexter, Newport, Hermon, Corinth, Kenduskeag, East
Corinth, Orneville, Indian Island, Glenburn, Milford, Levant,
Corinna, Hudson, Bradley, Greenbush and Charleston.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine...
Central Aroostook County in northern Maine...
North central Penobscot County in east central Maine...
* Until 600 PM EDT.
* At 517 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 16 miles southwest of Russel Crossing to 8 miles
southwest of Moosehorn Crossing, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind
damage to trees and power lines.
* Locations impacted include...
Masardis, Oxbow, Moosehorn Crossing, Scopan, Moro Plantation and
Grand Lake Seboeis.
This includes State Highway 11 between Knowles Corner and Masardis.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of East Central Maine, including the following
county, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bangor, Newport, Hampden, Hermon, Kenduskeag, Glenburn,
Levant, Carmel, Newburgh, Plymouth, Etna, Stetson and
Dixmont.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning could impact
Bangor International Airport from 330 PM until 545 PM EDT.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
640 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MAINE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN DOWNEAST MAINE
HANCOCK
IN EAST CENTRAL MAINE
PENOBSCOT
IN NORTH CENTRAL MAINE
PISCATAQUIS
IN NORTHERN MAINE
AROOSTOOK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BANGOR, BAR HARBOR, BREWER, CARIBOU,
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ELLSWORTH, GREENVILLE, GUILFORD, HOULTON,
MADAWASKA, MILO, OLD TOWN, ORONO, AND PRESQUE ISLE.