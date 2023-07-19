A Flint, Texas, elementary school teach who worked with children with dyslexia was arrested this week for allegedly transmitting child pornography.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s office said the arrest of Fabrizio Olague came after a two-month investigation.

Olague allegedly transmitted explicit material involving minors, the constable’s office said.

DALLAS POLICE ARREST POSSIBLE SERIAL KILLER IN CONNECTION TO DEATHS OF 3 WOMEN FOUND ALONG TRINITY RIVER

During the investigation, a detective identified Olague as the perpetrator, but also learned he was an elementary school teacher in the Chapel Hill Independent School District in Flint.

Olague was a dyslexia interventionist who provided support to student from kindergarten to third grade.

Investigators said they do not have evidence supporting that he victimized any of his students.

DALLAS POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED 7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE: VIDEO

Once evidence was collected, the constable’s office executed a search warrant at Olague’s home with the help of Montgomery County Precincts 1 and 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

During the warrant execution, investigators learned Olague was in Plano attending a teacher’s conference.

DPS officials located Olague in Plano and apprehended him.

TEXAS TEEN, GIRLFRIEND HIRED GUNMAN TO KILL MAN'S JEWELER FATHER, POLICE SAY

He was then transported to the local jail to await the proper legal proceedings.

The constable’s office said it anticipates Olague will face numerous charges related to the promotion of child pornography.

The investigation into Olague is ongoing.