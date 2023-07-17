Two Harris County, Texas residents have been charged with kidnapping after an 18-year-old woman, who claims she was held against her will for about a month, was able to escape and get help from police.

Mark Herman, the Harris County constable in Precinct 4, said in a press release that deputies were alerted to a woman in distress on Foxmont Lane on July 16.

When deputies arrived, they met with the 18-year-old woman who said she was held against her will in a home nearby for about a month, before she was able to escape.

Deputies investigated the allegation and were led to Jose Reyes and Jacueline Macias, who were both ultimately arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of kidnapping.

Herman told reporters that a preliminary investigation discovered the 18-year-old victim met a man who convinced her to go to his house. When they arrived at the house, there was another Hispanic woman there, Herman said.

"The whole script flipped almost immediately, and she was immediately held captive, tied up, and held in a room for approximately 30 days," the constable said. "We don’t know the exact amount of days but close to 30 days or maybe more than that."

He added that Reyes and Macias did a "very, very evil thing," alleging that they began to sexually assault the victim at some point after she was restrained.

When the victim realized Reyes and Macias had left the home on Sunday, she was able to free herself from the restraints and escape to a neighbor’s house for help.

Deputies reportedly saw marks on the victims hands and legs, indicating she was restrained.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency crews before being transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

When Reyes and Macias returned to the house, they were immediately arrested and charged with kidnapping. Herman said more charges are expected but cannot be determined until they speak with the 18-year-old after she undergoes forensic tests.