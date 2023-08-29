A Texas woman accused of drunkenly striking a pedestrian is reportedly a repeat DWI offender, documents say.

Kyli Phillips, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly hit a 63-year-old man Friday. The victim, Howard Graham, was walking near Abrams Road in Dallas at around 8:30 p.m.

Court documents obtained by FOX 4 Dallas say that a witness approached Phillips after her white 2019 Chevy Camaro hit Graham. The suspect was reportedly leaving her car and "clutching an alcoholic beverage in a can."

According to another eyewitness, Graham died shortly after the incident.

TEXAS GIRL, 11, FOUND MURDERED UNDER BED AFTER KNOCK ON DOOR WHILE SHE WAS HOME ALONE

"I got up and opened my patio door. Looked out, and there was a body in the road," witness Kimberly Polen told FOX 4. "And it was obvious he was gone."

Police also observed that Phillips had watery, red eyes and smelled like alcohol. She refused to answer when police asked if she drank any alcohol that night, and declined to take field sobriety tests.

TEXAS MAN FOUND GUILTY OF SEXUALLY ABUSING, THREATENING CHILD FOR 5 YEARS, SENTENCED TO PRISON

According to FOX 4, Phillips was found guilty of DWIs in Van Zandt County and Southlake. Both respective incidents took place in 2018 and 2022.

Phillips was transported to Dallas County Jail after her arrest, where she is being held on a $75,000 bond.