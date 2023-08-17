Police in Texas are searching for a man after a deputy was critically wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The 29-year-old deputy from Harris County was shot around 7:40 p.m., suffering at least two bullet wounds to his upper torso, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters outside a hospital late Wednesday.

"This deputy was out doing his job, serving the residents of Harris County, keeping us safe," the sheriff said. "It’s unacceptable that this would happen to any law enforcement officer, here or anywhere, and we’re not going to tolerate it."

Gonzalez later identified the deputy as Joseph Anderson, who has served with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for one year and three months. Gonzalez said Anderson had successful surgery overnight and his condition is improving.

"[Anderson] is in critical but stable condition and is improving," the sheriff wrote on social media. "He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming."

Officials issued a Blue Alert for two persons of interest who are wanted in connection with the shooting. One of them has since been found and released after questioning.

Terran Green, 34, is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet, four inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green, 37, is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds. James Green was located, questioned and released, and no charges are pending, the sheriff's office said Thursday afternoon.

The manhunt for Terran Green continues, with Gov. Greg Abbott offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the two men were related.

On Thursday morning, police said that investigators located a Ford Escape SUV the men were believed to have been driving, though the two men were not found.

Terran Green previously served three separate stints in prison and has five prior felony convictions, FOX26 Houston reported.

In April, he was released from jail on $55,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felony possession of a weapon, according to the station. In the incident, Terran Green allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend and stated, "I’m going to end you."

However, Terran Green never showed up for a subsequent court appearance, according to the report, and has been wanted by authorities since May.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked all Texans to pray for the wounded deputy and said that Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety have been deployed.

"We will not stop until the criminal is caught & brought to justice," Abbott wrote on social media.

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw also wished the deputy a speedy recovery.

"Swift Texas justice is coming for the perpetrator," Crenshaw wrote.