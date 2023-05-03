The University of Texas at Austin highlighted the word "wimmin" which avoids the word "women" ending "men" on their website’s glossary as an important term to know in order to make conversations "easier."

The University of Texas at Austin Financial and Administrative Services posted a "Language Matters: Glosssary of Terms" under their "Diversity Commitment" program, which includes definitions for a variety of terms like "graysexual" and "stud."

"Having a common language for talking about and across difference is important for mutual understanding and partnership. The language of diversity is evolving and requires awareness, understanding, and skill. This glossary, though not exhaustive, is a tool to give you the words and meanings to help make conversations easier, respectful and empowering," the university's website states.

Senior fellow of the Manhattan Institute Chris Rufo first flagged the glossary.

The glossary defines "wimmin" as a "nonstandard spelling of the word ‘women’ used by feminists to avoid the word ending ‘-men.’"

The glossary has several other terms describing women like "womxn" and "womyn." Womxn is defined as a way to get away from "patriarchal language" which is also inclusive for trans women and non-binary people. Womyn is defined similar to wimmin.

Another word is "Latinx," which they define as "a gender-neutral term for Latin Americans." They note that "members of Latin LGBTQ communities have embraced it as a word to identify themselves as people of Latin descent possessing a gender identity outside the male/female binary."

Furthermore, the glossary lists "Oppositional sexism" as a term. The glossary defines Oppositional Sexism as the "belief that femininity and masculinity are rigid and exclusive categories."

Racial justice, critical race theory, social justice, Whiteness, and White Fragility are also terms listed in the glossary.

Sometime after Rufo tweeted about the glossary, it appears the University of Texas at Austin took down the webpage.

"After I caught them recommending the word 'wimmin' in place of 'women,' University of Texas administrators have removed their 'Language Matters guide from the university website," Rufo said. "Unfortunately for them, I've archived the page and will report more next week."

The glossary was captured and can be viewed on the internet archive.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Texas at Austin about why they removed the glossary from their website but have yet to receive a response.

University of Texas at Austin serves more than 50,000 students.