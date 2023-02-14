A pair of burglars are wanted in Texas after busting into a golf course shop and stealing cash registers in a caught-on-video theft, investigators said.

The burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday at the Golf Club at Champions Circle in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Surveillance video shows the male suspects crawling through the shattered bottom half of a glass door and ripping out two cash registers from the counter.

Police said over $300 was stolen from the site.

Authorities described the suspects as a heavy-set White male wearing a black baseball hat and camo jacket, and an average-build White male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

As of Monday, there have been 244 reported cases of burglary/breaking and entering in Fort Worth year-to-date, according to public crime data.

Public police data shows that there were 820 reported cases of burglary/breaking and entering involving businesses in the city in 2022.