A Catholic bishop in Texas told the public to get their "spiritual house in order" in anticipation of what he called a government "collapse."

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, Texas, criticized President Biden's administration in a message on Monday, warning the government is sliding "closer to collapse."

As our corrupt Biden-lead government [sic] slides closer to collapse it becomes more critical that we get our spiritual house in order," Strickland wrote on social media late Monday.

BIDEN ACCUSED OF TWISTING POPE FRANCIS' WORDS ON ABORTION: 'FAKE CATHOLICISM'

He continued, "Repent, turn to God, atone for your sins & resolve to live the truth no matter what, Jesus is about eternity."

Strickland has long been an outspoken critic of Biden, regularly admonishing the president for his social policies that diverge from Catholic teaching.

Earlier this year, Biden drew condemnation from Strickland after the president claimed there was support for taxpayer-funded abortion programs among Catholic leadership, despite both the bishops' and the pontiff's consistent opposition to the practice.

CATHOLIC BISHOP BLASTS 'EVIL WOMAN' HILLARY CLINTON FOR COMPARING PRO-LIFERS TO TALIBAN, RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES

"Mr. Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way," Strickland wrote at the time. "I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism."

Strickland also criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton last year over a comment she made appearing to compare the abortion debate in the United States to rapes committed by soldiers in Russia’s war with Ukraine and Taliban rule.

"Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman," Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, tweeted at the time. "Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bishop's Office of the Diocese of Tyler but has not received a response.