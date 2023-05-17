Texas lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval for a bill that would ban gender procedures and therapies for minors, which now heads to the governor's desk.

The state Senate voted 19-12 to accept the House version of Senate Bill 14 with a majority of Republican support. The bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk, The Texas Tribune reported.

Senate Bill 14 would prohibit transgender youth from getting puberty blockers and other hormone therapy needed to transition. It would also require those already receiving such care to be "weaned" off in a medically appropriate manner.

TEXAS DEMOCRAT SIDES WITH REPUBLICANS ON BANNING ON SEX-CHANGE TREATMENTS, PUBERTY BLOCKERS FOR MINORS

"We are the Legislature — our job is to protect people," GOP state Sen. Bob Hall said, the news outlet reported. "We protect children against lots of things. We don’t let them smoke. We don’t let them drink. We don’t let them buy lottery cards. … And so we are doing the right thing."

Medical groups and advocates for the trans community have criticized the legislation, saying the treatment is vital to the mental health for trans youth.

"Politicians who voted for this bill cruelly turned their backs on families, science, and the safety and lives of children," The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas tweeted last week when House lawmakers passed the bill. "Trans people have always existed and always will. This is not the end."

Some Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bill, including Rep. Shawn Thierry – who represents the Houston area.

"I just don't think this is something that we can play politics with. Children are not political pawns," Thierry said Monday on "Fox & Friends First. on Monday.

If signed by Abbott, the ban would take effect Sept. 1. Fox News Digital has reached out to Abbott's office.

In addition to the vote, lawmakers also approved SB 15, which would ban trans athletes from competing in sports at public universities and colleges.