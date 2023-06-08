A ramp in a beachside Texas city collapsed Thursday, injuring dozens of teens, including five who were flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The ramp collapsed in Surfside Beach around 12:30 p.m.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call soon after and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp.

Six were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

The cause of the walkway collapse was under investigation.

Surfside Beach is a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles south of downtown Houston.

