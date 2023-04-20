Texas law enforcement authorities are searching for a convicted pimp who skipped bail during a trial, which even in his absence, resulted in a 75-year prison sentence for human trafficking.

Thaddeus Allen, 34, of Houston had an arrest warrant issued this week after failing to appear for his trial Monday, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Allen’s week-long trial began April 10, and he appeared for the first five days last week.

But on Monday, the DA said, he failed to show up to hear the closing arguments in his case.

Despite not being in the court building, the jury deliberated after hearing about Allen’s extended arrest record, and found him guilty of human trafficking.

The jury handed down a 75-year prison sentence, which Allen will be required to serve half of before he is eligible for parole, according to a press release from Ogg’s office.

"He was a liar and convicted thief before he was convicted for trafficking," Assistant District Attorney Lucas Baty said in the release. "We showed the jury that he had at least 10 convictions and judgments from 2008 to 2018 when he was arrested on this charge."

The DA’s office described Allen as a "habitual felon," carrying several felony convictions on his record, which include evading police and burglary.

When he was charged with human trafficking and other charges, Allen was freed from custody after posting $200,000 bail.

On Monday, he was convicted of trafficking one adult victim and has pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving numerous other women.

"We stand with the victims," Ogg said. "And the women that this man abused and terrorized now have to live in fear because he just walked away from justice."