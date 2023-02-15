An armed thief ran for his life from a southeast Texas convenience store after the clerk pulled out a gun and shot at the would-be robber.

Detectives with the Sugar Land Police Department outside of Houston released video this week of a man who walked into the WB Food Mart, displayed a handgun, and discharged a round into the ceiling.

The man then pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

The clerk grabbed a gun and the robber opened fire as the clerk shot back in self-defense, according to police.

TUCKER CARLSON: SELF-DEFENSE IS BECOMING ILLEGAL

"The suspect fired a final round toward the clerk before running away," the post said, adding that neither the suspect nor the clerk are believed to have been injured "largely due to a bullet-proof enclosure surrounding the register where the clerk was working."

Security camera footage shows the suspect fleeing through the parking lot.

ARIZONA RANCHER CHARGED WITH MURDER DENIES KILLING MIGRANT, FIRED 'WARNING SHOTS' 'IN SELF DEFENSE': LAWYER

Sugar Land Police said the suspect remains on the loose.

Police describe him as a Black man in his 20s wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and a black face covering.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.