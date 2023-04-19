Tesla's lawyers may need to make a trip to the trademark office … in China.

The brand's upcoming Cybertruck is already facing competition from a new model unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show called the Cyberp!ckup.

The six-wheel vehicle is an electrified monster truck designed by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and could be heading to production.

The Cyberp!ckup is based on the conventional, two-axle Shanhai Cannon that is currently on sale.

AEV'S NEW RAM PROSPECTOR IS A TRUCK FOR REAL GOLD DIGGERS

It has been modified with a third axle, flared fenders and a redesigned grille equipped with a light bar.

Power comes from a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and is capable of all-electric driving over short distances.

Five locking differentials provide maximum traction across its six wheels.

While technically a show truck, Australia's CarExpert reports that it has already been confirmed for production in China and could be exported.

"The local team always keeps a close eye on new models and concepts that might be of interest for the Australian market. The Cannon 6×6 has certainly caught our eye," A Great Wall Motor Australia spokesperson told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"While we can confirm that it’s intended for full production, we’ll need to see whether it’s viable for Australia. The potential for the large pickup segment is something that we’re very aware of so let’s watch this space."

Six-by-six trucks have becoming increasingly popular in recent years.

Companies like Hennessey Performance and Apocalypse building custom trucks that sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and even Mercedes-Benz once offered a production model called the G63 AMG 6x6 that listed for over $500,000.

Great Wall Motor did not say how much the Cyberp!ckup will cost, but the standard Shanhai Cannon 4x4 starts around $50,000.