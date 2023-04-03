The first time the Tesla Cybertruck was subjected to an impact test, things didn't go so well.

During the electric pickup's unveiling in 2019, designer Franz von Holzhausen attempted to demonstrate its "Armor Glass" by throwing a small metal ball at the door window.

It didn't end exactly as planned.

Although the ball bounced off of it, the glass shattered, creating an embarrassing visual.

USED TESLA MODEL 3 PRICES ARE COLLAPSING ALONG WITH OTHER EVS

A second try on the back door's window didn't go any better and ended with the same result. Now Tesla has gone and run the entire truck into a wall.

The automaker has posted video of an in-house crash test on Twitter that shows the tuck hurtling toward a wall with four dummies on board.

The heavily edited video shows it approaching the wall from several angles, including a shot from underneath that reveals some of its structure.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk retweeted the video with the message "Wait for it …" But we're still waiting.

The video ends just as the nose of the vehicle touches the wall and the results have yet to be released. While it is likely the moment of impact will eventually be shown, it's not yet clear what the casual viewer will learn from it.

ARE ELECTRIC TRUCKS TOO HEAVY TO CRASH TEST?

Tesla has not yet clarified if the Cybertruck will be offered as a light duty truck like the GMC Sierra 1500 or a heavier truck like the currently available model of the GMC Hummer EV.

Trucks in higher classes are not subjected to the same standards as light duty models and don't receive crash test ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Neither agency immediately responded to requests for information regarding potential Cybertruck testing.

The Hummer EV weighs 9,063 pounds due in large part to its enormous battery pack and has a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,550, which includes its cargo capacity. Future models are expected to be classified as light duty.

Tesla hasn't released the Cybertruck's final specifications, so it is unknown in what class it will be certified. Heavier trucks are typically crash tested, however, to evaluate the integrity of their seats and other equipment in an impact.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Volvo often releases videos of semi truck crash tests, including for its electrified models.

The Cybertruck does feature a unibody structure, which Tesla refers to as an "exoskeleton" and a battery pack that is integrated into the frame, which are both meant to minimize weight.

It's also primarily made from "hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel" and Tesla says the design "provides you and your passengers maximum protection."

Production and deliveries of the Cybertruck are scheduled to begin at low volumes late this year with production ramping up in 2024.