A Tennessee woman is facing attempted murder charges after driving a pickup truck through a Family Dollar store in Nashville on Monday following a fight with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, got into an argument with her boyfriend in the parking lot of the shop on Clifton Avenue before plowing the truck into the store, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Bradley was "attempting to locate the victim" when she rammed into the building and drove around the store, police said.

Police said Bradley fled from the scene after the crash, WSMV-TV reported. Officers caught up with Bradley a short time later and took her into custody.

Police released photos of the store's interior showing broken glass, damaged shelving and merchandise strewn about the floor. The cost of the damages was not immediately known.

The circumstances leading to the argument between Bradley and her boyfriend were unclear.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Bradley was also charged with aggravated assault and felony vandalism.