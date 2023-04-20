Authorities have delayed the release of a manifesto penned by Audrey Hale, the shooter who killed six inside a Nashville, Tennessee elementary school, one public official said, calling it a "blueprint on total destruction."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, told the New York Post the FBI was behind the delay while calling for the documents to be released to grieving loved ones and Congress.

The manifesto "could maybe tell us a little bit about what’s going on inside of her head," he told the newspaper. "I think that would answer a lot of questions."

Hale, 28, identified as transgender and was a former student at The Covenant School when she opened fire at the private Presbyterian school last month. Three children and three adults were murdered in the shooting: Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, William Kinney, 9, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

During a search of the house Hale shared with her parents, authorities seized 20 journals, five laptops, a suicide note and various other notes written by Hale as well as two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks and seven cellphones, according to a search warrant.

Nashville Council member Courtney Johnston told The Post the FBI has already ruled the manifesto would not be released in its entirety.

"What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned," she said, when reached by phone.

"That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous," she added.

She said she believed part of Hale's writings would come out but that "the vast, overwhelming majority of it," presented too much of a danger to the public.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI.