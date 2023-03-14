A Memphis, Tennessee man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing two people while injuring two others at an apartment complex, according to reports.

Xavier Lee, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony.

FOX 13 in Memphis reported that officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to the Valley Forge Apartments for reports of a shooting just after 11 a.m. on March 6.

MEMPHIS POLICE FATALLY SHOOT ARMED MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT OFFICERS

When officers arrived, they discovered two people in a Chevrolet Camaro who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officers then went into an apartment and found to men who were dead, appearing to have suffered from gunshot wounds, also.

Detectives learned during the investigation that one of the witnesses demanded Lee move out of the apartment after he brought guns in the home.

TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT WIPED OUT BY SEX SCANDAL PUTS OUT PLEA FOR NEW LEADER

The witness told police she heard gunshots in the living room when she was in the kitchen and ran out of the apartment.

The woman added that when she ran out of the apartment, she witnessed a victim get shot before watching Lee, who had a rifle, leave in a black SUV.

Lee was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday and held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.