A Tennessee Democratic lawmaker who escaped expulsion after storming the state Capitol with gun control protesters said "North Korea has more democracy" than the Volunteer State and claimed her Republican colleagues' attempts to oust her were a step toward fascism.

"I feel like North Korea has more democracy than we do in the state of Tennessee, and it's terrifying to me that we're in this march to fascism," state Rep. Gloria Johnson told left-wing outlet Mother Jones in an interview before the vote.

Johnson and two other Tennessee Democratic lawmakers - state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - faced expulsion after rushing the state Capitol with anti-gun protesters following Nashville's Covenant School shooting that left three adults and three children dead.

The motion to expel Johnson fell one vote short after the motion to expel Jones reached the necessary threshold to remove him. Pearson was expelled in a third vote.

CHAOS ERUPTS AGAIN IN TENNESSEE CAPITOL AMID VOTE TO EXPEL DEM LAWMAKERS FROM OFFICE OVER HOUSE FLOOR PROTEST

Johnson claimed she most likely escaped expulsion because she is White.

"It might have to do with the color of our skin," Johnson said to a reporter after being asked why she was not expelled while Jones was. Pearson's legislative fate was still underway at the time of her comments.

Earlier in the week, Tennessee House Republicans voted to strip committee assignments from the three representatives.

Cameron Sexton, the Republican Speaker of the House, on Monday said the lawmakers' participation in the protest was "unacceptable."

"Their actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor," he wrote on Twitter.

TENNESSEE HOUSE SPEAKER CALLS FOR EXPULSION OF THREE DEMS WHO LED GUN CONTROL PROTEST: 'WE CANNOT ALLOW' THIS

"Their actions and beliefs that they could be arrested on the House floor were an effort, unfortunately, to make themselves the victims. In effect, those actions took away the voices of the protestors, the focus on the six victims who lost their lives, and the families who lost their loved ones."

Jones said in a press conference Monday that Sexton is prioritizing politics over addressing the school shooting.

"We are members, who are standing in the well, telling our speakers and our colleagues that kids should not be murdered in school," Jones said. "And rather than address that issue, the speaker has spent more time on Twitter this weekend talking about a fake insurrection than he did about the deaths of six people including 9-year-old children."