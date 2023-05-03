It may be the football offseason, but a member of Tennessee's football team is using it to practice another passion of his.

Before the Vols' baseball program took on Wofford, Tennessee, redshirt senior Elijah Simmons sang the national anthem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 6-foot-2, 340-pound defensive lineman belted out his rendition of "The Star-Bangled Banner," which proved to be good mojo for his university.

The Vols took down Wofford, 13-3, mercying them in seven innings. Tennessee scored three in the third, four in the fifth, and six in the sixth.

It was the Vols' eighth consecutive victory after losing their previous four. The winning streak started by sweeping No. 4 Vanderbilt in a three-game set.

ARKANSAS' QUINCEY MCADOO HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT

The 18th-ranked team in the nation will hit the road for a three-game series against Georgia.

Simmons has made 25 appearances in Knoxville and started the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

Head coach Josh Heupel threw out the first pitch, as well.