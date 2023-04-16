A caregiver in Tennessee is facing multiple charges after she allegedly exploited her elderly client into withdrawing large amounts of money from her bank account and handing it over, authorities said Friday.

Kathey Nance, 67, was arrested after stealing more than $116,000 from the victim over the course of a year in Montgomery County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Between March 2021 and February 2022, Nance would drive the client to the bank and help her withdraw the large sums of money before taking the cash for herself, according to investigators.

Nance then allegedly sent the money to another account through a Bitcoin ATM.

She would continue taking the elderly woman to the bank for withdrawals despite being told to stop by the victim’s daughter, investigators said.

Nance is also accused of creating an account in the victim’s name and using personal information of the victim’s daughter without the daughter’s permission.

A grand jury indicted Nance on April 4 on one count of caregiver neglect of an elderly adult and one count of identity theft – obtain, possess, buy or use a personal ID of another person.

On Tuesday, Nance was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The arrest of the caregiver follows a separate incident in Florida, where two health care workers allegedly verbally abused and taunted a woman who has dementia during a live-stream.

Authorities said the victim in that incident was safe and the two health care workers were arrested and charged with video voyeurism, abuse and neglect of an elderly or disabled adult.