A first-grade student in Tennessee has gone viral on TikTok after dressing as country music legend Dolly Parton.

Stella Troglen donned a blonde wig and sparkly dress in honor of "book character" day at her school in Nashville.

Stella's mom, Dana Troglen, posted a video on TikTok showing Stella's look. The video was complete with Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" playing in the background — garnering more than three million views.

Troglen, owner of Wandering Maverick photo and film, remembers dressing up as Dolly Parton when she was a young girl herself, and has loved the country star for as long as she can remember, she told Fox News Digital.

Troglen even spent time working at the Grand Ole Opry venue, before moving to radio, where she interviewed Dolly Parton, she said.

Troglen said, "Dolly is everything that everyone thinks about her and more."

Troglen said her love for Parton has not waned over the years and she has continued to listen to her music over the years, passing that love along to her daughter, Stella.

Troglen bought Stella "My Little Golden Book about Dolly Parton" by Deborah Hopkinson, a short biography about the beloved country star.

"When Stella dressed up [as Dolly] at school, some kids were really ugly about it…when she came home I said, 'It's just like when Dolly wrote the song coat of many colors and went to school and people made fun of her, and she didn't care,'" Troglen said.

"She is a good example of not caring about what anyone thinks of you," Troglen added of her daughter.

With the help of her mom, Stella put together a costume that resembled the image of Parton on the book cover.

Stella wore a glittering, star-patterned dress, and Troglen fabric glued gold birthday fringe onto the sleeves of a white long sleeve shirt.

The look was completed with leggings, high-heeled boots and, of course, a big, blonde wig.

Troglen said she feels Dolly Parton has become an inspiration to many young girls, including her and Stella.

"Everything that she does, and her qualities is what I try to instill in my girls like be yourself, stay true to yourself, don't care what other people think," Troglen commented.

Troglen says Stella has the same artistic qualities of Parton and even loves performing. She can often be heard singing "Jolene" around the house.

"I've never met anyone like Stella. She is truly her own person," Troglen shared. "I guess she and I are the same in that we love to be unique."

Troglen and Stella are continuing to showcase their love for Parton and are planning to recreate some of the icon's most famous looks throughout Nashville very soon.

