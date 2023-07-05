Thousands of Israelis came together in a mass protest Wednesday evening, as the country grapples with anti-government sentiment over proposed judicial reforms.

Hundreds of protesters blocked Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv in response to the resignation of district commander Amichai Eshed on Wednesday night. Eshed, who was reportedly removed over his handling of anti-government demonstrations, resigned after being demoted Wednesday.

Pictures from Tel Aviv show Israelis lighting fires, waving flags and crowding streets Wednesday night. At least two cars were seen driving through the protests, where victims reportedly incurred minor injuries.

Tel Aviv protesters were also seen clashing with police. Video shows demonstrators yelling at police and being pushed around during confrontations.

Eshed was criticized by government authorities for allegedly being too soft on anti-government protests and not using greater force in curbing them. Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir is accused of targeting Eshed.

"With my head held high I am paying an intolerably heavy personal price for my choice to avert a civil war," Eshed said, according to Haaretz. "I intend to end my service in the police after an orderly handover to my replacement."

The protests came after weeks of demonstrations against proposed Israeli judicial reforms. On Monday, thousands of protestors blocked traffic at Ben Gurion Airport over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sweeping judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu's proposed plans would remove the "reasonability standard", giving the government more power in judicial matters. Critics fear the plans would destroy the Israeli system of checks and balances.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back with us for updates.