A Tennessee teen visiting St. Louis, Missouri for a volleyball tournament has lost her legs after police say an unlicensed driver plowed through an intersection, failing to yield and striking another car and the girl, according to local reports and her volleyball organization.

Surveillance video of the crash shared by Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis shows a speeding car rolling over through the intersection, highlighted by the booming sound of a crash.

It happened before 9 p.m. Saturday on 11th Street near the intersection with St. Charles Street, according to the group.

The suspect, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center on five charges, including unlicensed operation of a vehicle and felony assault.

The Mid-Tennessee Volleyball Club identified the victim as Janae Edmondson, 16.

Riley, the suspected driver, was out on bond for a 2022 robbery and was supposed to be on house arrest – but allegedly had "numerous" violations of his ankle monitor just days before the crash, according to KMOV-TV.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

Fox's St. Louis affiliate KTVI reported that the teen had already committed to playing Division II volleyball in college.

She is a student at Smyrna High School in Tennessee and had traveled to St. Louis for the tournament.

The Mid-Tennessee Volleyball Club said in a Facebook post that Edmonson and her parents were walking to their hotel after opening day when a speeding driver ignored a yield sign and plowed into her – causing critical injuries that ultimately led to the loss of her legs.

"We are thankful to report that her condition, though serious, is now stable," the club continued.

Supporters have organized a GoFundMe campaign to cover her medical bills and other costs. It raised more than $150,000 on the first day.