An Illinois teenager who voiced concerns to her swim coach about biological males identifying as transgender women being allowed in the girls' locker room said she was accused of "hate speech."

Last April, sixteen-year-old Abbigail Wheeler, a swimmer on the Springfield YMCA SPY swim team, entered the girls' locker room to change when she noticed a couple transgender individuals sitting there, her father told Illinois-based podcast host Jeanne Ives.

The head swim coach Alex Totura was informed of the situation but told Wheeler there was nothing he could do about it. A few weeks later, parents voiced concerns at the monthly meeting but were told again by the local branch's Chief Executive Officer Angie Sowle there was nothing they could do about the biological males in the girls' changing areas.

Requests by parents to ask trans individuals to use the private bathrooms and send out an email informing the swim team of the policy were denied by the YMCA according to Wheeler's father.

PRO-TRANS ACTIVISTS SWARM ELDERLY WOMAN BANNED FROM YMCA AFTER DEMANDING TRANS EMPLOYEE LEAVE LOCKER ROOM

After the head coach allegedly laughed off the girl's concerns during another conversation and the YMCA abruptly canceled a planned parent meeting over the issue, the teen and another teammate hung protest signs in the female-only areas. Wheeler's signs read "Women’s Rights," "Biological Women Only," and "Safe Sport."

"SafeSport" is a U.S. nonprofit authorized by Congress that is dedicated to end physical, emotional and sexual abuse in sports.

When Wheeler told her coach that she had made the signs, he reportedly accused her of "hate speech." She was "not allowed to participate with the swim team and was asked to leave the pool area," her father claimed.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines shared the story on her Twitter account, noting that the girl's older sister had a similar experience with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

"16-yo girl banned from YMCA and kicked off her swim team for opposing a naked male in their locker room. And to make matters worse, her older sister had to go through the exact same thing with Lia Thomas. But it's 'not really happening'…." she tweeted.

Gaines tied with Thomas for fifth place in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship in 2022.

Totura and Sowle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Springfield YMCA however denied Wheeler was kicked off the team and said she left on her own accord.

"The statement that the swimmer was removed from the Y and prevented from participating on the swim team is false. She left the swim team and the YMCA on her own," a spokesperson with the YMCA said.

TEEN AT CALIFORNIA YMCA CLAIMS SHE ENCOUNTERED NAKED TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN GIRLS' LOCKER ROOM

Last month, the organization responded after a local pastor accused the branch of allowing naked men to expose themselves to girls in the girls' locker room.

The YMCA denied this account as well, saying it takes the protection of children "very seriously."

"In the past few days, untrue statements have been circulating around the community about a child at the YMCA being exposed by an adult male. These statements are false. Any report of this nature would have been documented and reported to authorities for investigation. The YMCA takes the protection of children very seriously," the Springfield YMCA said in a statement.

The local YMCA went on to say that they do not discriminate based on gender identity or ideology. They cited Illinois law allowing transgender individuals to use the restroom of their choice.

"The YMCA is an inclusive organization proudly open to all. We welcome all people and do not discriminate based on ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, sex, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race, and sexual orientation," the statement continued.

"In addition, transgender members are protected under Illinois state law that says they may use the restroom/locker of the gender in which they identify. The law also states that it is discriminatory to require anyone to use specific private changing rooms," it added.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus announced they will be holding a press conference on behalf of the 16-year-old swimmer this Thursday.

In a statement, the Illinois Freedom Caucus said they were proud of the high school student's courage to share her experience with the public.

"What we are seeing here is a result of the radical left's agenda to put young girls in harm's way for the sake of catering to confused biological men who think they are women. In this case, a Springfield YMCA would try to silence and gaslight a high school girl, Abbigail Wheeler, for speaking up against Men exposing themselves and watching her fellow teammates change in their locker room. Where are her rights? Where are her feminist activists at?" the legislators demanded in the statement.

A 2022 "Diversity and Inclusion" policy posted by another local Illinois YMCA says trans individuals are given "the opportunity to choose the locker room they most identify with," while noting private bathrooms are also available at facilities.

Critics have railed against policies like these in recent years as transgender identifying athletes competing in women's sports and individuals using female-only private spaces has gained more attention.

Rebecca Phillips, a 17-year-old teen from Santee, California shared last January how "terrified" she was after coming out of the shower at her local YMCA to find a "naked male" in the women's locker room. "As I was showering after my workout, I saw a naked male in the women's locker room. I immediately went back into the shower, terrified, and hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone," Phillips told her city council after her concerns were allegedly dismissed by YMCA staff.

Last summer an 80-year-old Washington state woman was permanently banned from her local YMCA pool after demanding that a transgender employee leave the women’s locker room. She was physically and verbally accosted by transgender activists during a press conference with her supporters.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller, By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.