Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sparred with Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson about whether men and women are different.

Competitive swimmer Riley Gaines appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday at the Senate’s hearing on "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans." Gaines became a national figure when she objected to trans swimmer Lia Thomas participating in women’s sports, helping propel a national conversation about whether it is fair to biological women to allow those born as men to compete.

Cruz spoke to Gaines and asked, "Let me ask you as someone who competed at the elite level, in your experiences, is there a difference between women and men?"

"Of course, I think we learned this had a very young age, watching even 12-and-unders play. Going through puberty causes irreversible advantage that no matter the training, no matter the diet, no matter any alterable change you can make, will overcome that male advantage, especially in sports like swimming, where lung capacity matters so much," she said. "Even something as silly as throat size, men have, on average a 40% larger throat, which sounds like it’s nothing, but when you’re grasping for air that 40 percent larger throat makes a huge difference and athletic success, not to mention height, you guys know the differences."

RILEY GAINES MOCKS MESSAGE APPARENTLY SENT TO HARVARD SWIM TEAM ABOUT LIA THOMAS

Cruz then turned to Robinson, who serves as the president at the Human Rights Campaign, a far-left civil rights organization that calls itself "America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality and liberation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people."

Cruz asked, "Do you agree with Miss Gaines that there’s a difference between women and men?"

"If the question is about trans women," Robinson began.

"I’m just asking, is there a difference between women and men?" Cruz asked again.

"What I can say is that NCAA has rules in place. They’ve had rules in place for the last decade," Robinson said.

"I’m going to try again, do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? It’s a yes/no question." Cruz said. "Do you believe there’s a difference?"

"I think we’re talking about this case with the NCAA," Robinson replied.

"No, I’m asking a question," Cruz said. "Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? Most people could answer this very simply, I’m curious if you’re willing to do so."

As Robinson began to answer by noting "definitions relating to sex," Cruz continued his questioning.

"So I’m trying to get a yes or no, I’m not trying to get a speech," he said. "Is there a difference between women and men?

"I think that there are definitions for biological sex which are different than gender," Robinson answered.

Robinson's credentials as a progressive activist are posted on the HRC's official website, noting she previously has served as the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund and been both a community organizer and "progressive leader," who has been "at the forefront in the fight for bodily autonomy and racial and gender equity, with a focus on lifting up marginalized communities and building political power."

Another page on the HRC noted that Robinson "started her career as a community organizer for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign in Missouri."

RILEY GAINES SLAMS NCAA FOR ALLOWING LIA THOMAS TO COMPETE AT CHAMPIONSHIPS IN EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY

"So you’re not answering, let me ask you this question then, why do women's sports exist?" Cruz continued during the exchange, later asking, "If you can’t find a difference between women and men, why not abolish women’s sports and just tell little girls to swim with little boys and see who wins?"

After Robinson began to talk about concepts of sex and gender, Cruz asked again, "Miss Robinson, please answer the question I’m asking you. Why do women’s sports exist?"

"I think that there are so many positive benefits to sports," Robinson replied.

"But why have a separate category for women?" Cruz asked. "If there’s no difference between women and men, why have women’s sports?

"I’m saying that there’s a difference between sex and gender and that the NCAA has rules in place which they have for the latest decade," Robinson replied.

Cruz entered an article into the record from Duke Law that compared the athletic performances of men and women, indicating men had a clear competitive physical advantage.

"If the radical Democrat agenda to destroy girl’s sports and women’s sports succeeds, little girls will not have a chance to compete, so I ask unanimous consent that this article be entered into the record," he said.