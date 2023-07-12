FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his fellow Republican members of the Senate Commerce Committee are circulating a memo highlighting "woke" climate initiatives in President Biden's 2024 budget request.

Cruz, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, sent the memo to GOP members of the Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science Subcommittee, who he asked to reject the provisions highlighted. The memo detailed inclusions in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and National Science Foundation (NSF).

The memo first noted that NOAA's is to "provide daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings, climate monitoring to fisheries management, and coastal restoration, and to support marine commerce." It added that the committee should oppose any NOAA funding that goes beyond its core mission to "advance equity" or address "climate change and environmental justice."

For example, members of NOAA’s Coastal Management 2023-2025 Fellowship are working on projects focused on "equity" and "environmental justice." Cruz stated his opposition to funding for any research or fellowship program that pushes such goals.

NOAA's 2024 budget request also asks for $78.2 million to "help NOAA build a climate-ready nation" and implement one of Biden's climate-focused executive orders. The agency asks for another $9.1 million to support equity and workforce initiatives such as an effort to support the seafood industry with environmental justice.

Cruz also stated opposition to a NOAA request of $1.2 million and two full time positions to expand the "Community Social Vulnerability Toolbox" to address climate change concerns and racial equity in underserved coastal communities.

"Appropriated funds to NOAA should be focused on ensuring it can fulfill its core mission without diverting resources to ancillary progressive causes," Cruz wrote in the memo, suggesting, for example, that NOAA uses funds for recapitalization of NOAA aircraft assets which was not included in the budget request.

The memo further laid out opposition to NASA's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs including a $22 million request for the space agency's Office of Diversity & Equal Opportunity.

It also expressed skepticism about NASA's request for a $278 million increase for its Earth Science program because of its emphasis on climate change. The request would cover the NASA Sustainable Flight National Partnership which seeks to reduce fuel burn and help the aviation community’s reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"If the goal is to make imperceptible changes in CO2 emissions as part of the administration’s zealous effort to micromanage global temperatures, then NASA should abandon such wasted mental energy. NASA should not become a plaything for anti-fossil fuel environmentalists," the memo stated.

"The Committee would like to see funding for these missions targeted at worthy scientific enterprise and not the advancement of political agendas."

Cruz further pointed to a $2 million request for NASA to support "climate smart agriculture," saying it was "bizarrely included" and represented mission creep.

In addition, Cruz stated the committee doesn't support a request from NIST, an agency established to support U.S. industrial competitiveness, for $5.5 million to boost the Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability program. The Texas Republican also took aim at NIST's request for $2.2 million to support DEI programs.

"The Strategic Plan for FY 2022-FY 2024 released from NIST’s DEI office mentions its 'professional development' opportunities including training sessions such as ‘What’s Your Micro Trigger?’ The Committee takes issue with using Laboratory Program funds meant to promote innovation to instead entrench DEI across departments and agencies," the memo said.

And like the other agencies highlighted, Cruz stated he opposes NSF's "overemphasis on climate change, clean energy-related activities, and DEI-related initiatives." Overall, NSF requested a $1.6 billion budget for 2024, a 65% year-over-year increase, under its "Build a Resilient Planet" theme.

Within the budget, NSF asked for $30 million for the National Discovery Cloud for Climate and $25 million for the OISE Global Centers program which supports international climate research. NSF also requested funds for affordable green housing and sustainable systems for clean water, clean transit, and other infrastructure which Cruz stated have "virtually nothing to do with NSF’s statutory responsibilities."

The agency also asked for more than $550 million for Clean Energy Technology and $15 million to start a new Climate Equity Fellowships which it says "will train students in climate science, disparities in climate impacts on different communities, engagement with such communities, and climate-related policies, to enable them to lead and advance climate equity."